President Biden visits LA: Road closures, schedule of events

President Joe Biden will arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon as the Summit of the Americas begins its formal program of discussions among leaders from Western Hemisphere nations addressing issues ranging from immigration to climate change to COVID.

Biden departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland this morning and is arriving at LAX via Air Force One around 1:30 p.m., according to the White House.

The president will then make stops in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood, where he is scheduled to tape a show for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The following road closures are in place through noon Saturday:

Any area between the 101 Freeway and the 10 Freeway, west of the 110 Freeway

Transfer ramps from the east and westbound 10 Freeway to the northbound 110 Freeway

Exits from the northbound 110 Freeway onto Pico Boulevard, 9th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street, and 3rd Street

Exits from the southbound 110 Freeway onto 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard

Figueroa Street between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street

Pico Boulevard between Union Avenue and Grand Avenue

7th Street between Bixel Street and Flower Street

Wilshire Boulevard between Bixel Street and Flower Street

The White House released the following schedule of events for Biden's visit to Los Angeles:

The White House issued the following schedule for Biden’s day in Los Angeles:

1:30 p.m. – Arrival at LAX

2:40 p.m. – Taping appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at the El Capitan

4 p.m. – Biden greets with heads of delegations at Summit of the Americas

5:15 p.m. – President and First Lady participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Summit of the Americas, where the president is expected to deliver remarks

Biden will then go on to New Mexico where he is scheduled to meet with Gov. Michelle Grisham on Saturday.



