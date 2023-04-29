Preschool teacher, friend arrested in Santa Cruz County killing

A Children's Center of the Stanford Community preschool teacher was arrested this week in connection with the death of 24-year-Old Oliver Waterfall in Santa Cruz County.

The teacher, 22-year-old Diana Ornelas of Santa Clara, and her friend 27-year-old Dennis Novoa have been charged with murder.

Authorities found Waterfall's body on a hillside of Highway 9 near mile marker 3.56. Officials said Waterfall was fatally shot and knew Ornelas and Novoa.

Authorities did not describe how they knew each other, but said the motive is "believed to be of a personal nature."

Ornelas was taken into custody on the Stanford campus during the preschool's naptime. A Stanford University spokesperson told The Stanford Daily no children were present during the arrest.

Following her arrest Ornelas is no longer employed at the preschool. Both suspects remain in jail without bail.