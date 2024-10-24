Preparations underway for Game 1 of World Series at Dodger Stadium

Good news Dodger fans - the wait is almost over.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is going down Friday night.

The Yankees are already in town - SkyFOX spotted their bus at the Hollywood-Burbank Airport to take the team to their hotel Wednesday night.

Meanwhile the boys in blue are trying out their new uniforms.

The Dodgers released video of their players in their official World Series uniforms posing with the trophy, getting a preview of winning another title and what that will feel like.

The uniforms include special 2024 World Series patches and they'll debut on the field Friday as two of baseball's most iconic franchises are set to battle for the title for the 12th time against each other.

This will be the 12th World Series matchup between the two teams dating back to 1941.

When you think back to 2020, when the Dodgers won against the Tampa Bay Rays, we were feeling a lot different. The games were all held in Arlington, Texas. So the energy this time around is much different.

But there are still some heavy hearts.

A memorial honoring Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela has more than tripled in size since we first showed it to you yesterday.

Valenzuela will be honored during Game 1 on Friday.