Frazier Park stunned as local store sells winning $1.76B Powerball jackpot ticket

A California mountain community is in the spotlight after one lucky winner purchased a Powerball jackpot ticket worth $1.76 billion at a local liquor store.

The ticket is the second-highest lottery prize in Powerball jackpot history.

Andy Khalil has owned Midway Market & Liquor for over two decades and is expected to receive a $1 million bonus check for selling the winning ticket. His employees told FOX 11 his family also owns the General Store in Pine Mountain Club.

The store is located about seven miles east of the 5 Freeway. Janea Herrera, the clerk who opened the store Thursday, couldn’t believe the big news.

"I thought he was kidding," Herrera said. "I just couldn’t believe it."

Herrera said most of the customers are older lottery players who are community-driven.

Herrera added due to the convenience store and gas station’s location, they also see a small amount of business from travelers driving through the Tejon Pass. Therefore, she believes the winning ticket holder is a local who frequents the store.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Frazier Park, located in Kern County, has a population of an estimated 3,000.

"I’m blown away. I can’t believe it happened in our little town," a Frazier Park resident said. "My wife bought tickets the other night and talking about ‘we’re going to win’ and when I heard it hit this little store, I crossed my fingers and prayed that it’s us."

"It wasn’t but congratulations to the person who did win," he said.

Two other tickets were also sold in California matching five numbers worth over $760,000. One was sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirits in Monterey Park, and the other was sold in Santa Clara.