2 found dead in Chatsworth home in suspected murder-suicide

The Brief Authorities discovered two people dead in a Chatsworth home Monday night following a report of a shooting. The two victims are reportedly a man and woman in their 50s. The deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, police said.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

An investigation is underway in Los Angeles after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in their home Monday night.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a home on Como Lane in the Chatsworth neighborhood around 9:20 p.m. after receiving a call from a person who said they had discovered the bodies.

At the scene, police found the two victims — a man and woman in their 50s — dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if authorities are seeking any outside suspects at this time.

The specific relationship between the man and the woman has not been confirmed by officials, nor have their names been released.

The exact motive behind the shooting and the sequence of events leading up to the discovery remain under investigation.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the quiet Chatsworth community expressed shock as the investigation unfolded overnight.

"I am shocked because that family was a very close family… only one son… in shock," one neighbor shared.