Porter Ranch 3rd-graders raise over $20,000 for Armenian kids, families impacted by war in Artsakh

Good teachers look for ways to engage their students with things going on outside their normal lives, to make them care about the bigger world around them. Great teachers also look for ways to use the current events happening around the world as a way to get kids to engage and care about others.

In Porter Ranch, third-grade students from AGBU Manoogian Demirdjian School are holding a peaceful rally and yard sale to raise awareness on the ongoing war in Artsahk between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The children have peacefully protested, fundraised creatively — doing chores, accepting piggy bank challenges, and even donating their tooth fairy money.

The students managed to raise more than $20,000. That money has provided for 26 families consisting of mothers and 100 children. The fathers of those children are on the frontlines of the war.

(FOX 11)

AGBU students also had an opportunity to Zoom with their peers in Artsakh to check-in on them, to see how they're doing. Those children are displaced and going through a difficult time.

Their teacher Mrs. Houry Khechoumian said the students formed a strong emotional bond during the Zoom call. Mrs. Khechoumian said this was an important lesson in civics, global community, and international conflict.

