Port of Los Angeles receives $3M in federal grants to reduce congestion

The Port of Los Angeles received $3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a gateway project to reduce congestion, the department announced Wednesday.

The funding will help the port use advanced technologies to improve freight movement and trucking, drayage and terminal operator activities.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that the gateway project will use artificial intelligence to streamline cargo staging and returns.

"We're pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban and rural areas alike," Buttigieg said.

The federal grant program, through the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, has awarded $45.2 million to 10 projects this year that use such advanced technologies to improve mobility.

"ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America's transportation systems for the future," said Stephanie Pollack, acting federal highway administrator.

Also Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles Maritime Support Facility Access/Terminal Island Rail System Project received $20 million for construction of a four-lane rail roadway grade separation located on Terminal Island at the center of the Ports of Los Angeles-Long Beach complex through separate grants from a U.S. Department of Transportation program.