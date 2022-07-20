Port of LA handling record amounts of cargo

"Every day I get a call that someone can’t get their cargo!" Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka admits, quickly adding that the largest port complex in the Western Hemisphere is doing much better.

Back in October and November, hundreds of ships lined up outside the port, waiting for weeks to load cargo.

Shipping containers clogged the port and surrounding neighborhoods, and few in the port thought they’d ever get out of the COVID-19-related supply delivery nightmare.

It's now 10 months later and the port is handling record amounts of cargo.

The number of ships waiting to be unloaded is down by 80%, and relationships with rail companies have helped get a lot of the imports out to factories, stores, and ultimately consumers.

But uncertainty still permeates the public’s psyche, as vehicle owners still have to wait weeks for a needed part, and consumers deal with shortages of school supplies one day, Clorox and toilet paper the next.

Here are some factors that come into play when it comes to the port.

Importers Fee

The threat of a controversial fee for importers keeping their containers in dock facilities for too long helped reduce the number of containers, but the fee has never been actually charged, and the number of containers sitting around is creeping up.

AB-5

The number of trucks and drivers decreased dramatically during COVID closures, and the problem is now more complicated as a bill making it much more difficult to be a independent trucker makes its way through Congress.

COVID-19

COVID variants continue to emerge, with LA County’s health department maintaining its stricter-than-most guidelines a reality that could affect port operations.

With that said, the port is operating much more smoothly than it was a year ago.

"We’ve learned a lot and gotten much better at following data and getting ready before things affect us," adds Seroka, who believes that strong relationships between the players have improved the flow of goods.

Is he worried about the fall? He admits that he’s always worried, but confident that the port of Los Angeles is better prepared to handle uncertainties that are beyond the control of anyone here.

