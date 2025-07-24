Disneyland offers $70 tickets to celebrate 70th anniversary

The Brief Disneyland is offering a special $70 1-Day, 1-Park ticket exclusively for residents in Anaheim. This offer is valid for visits between August 4 and September 25, 2025. Tickets can only be purchased by phone and require proof of Anaheim residency for both purchase and park entry.



Disneyland is currently offering a special discounted ticket exclusively to its neighbors in Anaheim as the theme park celebrates its 70th anniversary.

What we know:

Disneyland is extending a special ticket offer to residents within the following Anaheim ZIP codes: 92801 through 92809, 92812, 92814 through 92817, 92825, 92850, and 92899.

The Special Anaheim Resident Ticket costs $70 per person for ages 3 and up, and is a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket. Guests can upgrade to a Park Hopper Ticket or add Lightning Lane Multi Pass for additional fees.

This offer is valid for use beginning August 4 and tickets will expire on September 25, 2025.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland celebrates 70 years as 'Happiest Place on Earth'

To be eligible, all ticket holders must be residents within the specified Anaheim ZIP codes. Proof of eligible residency, including a valid government-issued photo ID, is required both for purchasing the tickets and for admission to the park.

Tickets can only be purchased by calling (844) 695-1240; callers must be 18 or older.

These special tickets will not be available for purchase at park ticket booths.

Eligible Anaheim residents may purchase up to 8 tickets per day, provided the payment includes an Anaheim resident ZIP code.

Before purchasing tickets, residents must check for available dates on the park reservation page, as park reservations are required for entry and are subject to availability.

SUGGESTED: In-N-Out Burger opens new location near Disneyland in Anaheim

Both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required for entry.

These tickets are nonrefundable, and they exclude separately-priced activities and events.

What's next:

It might be in the middle of the summer, but Disneyland is already planning for the upcoming holiday season.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort begins on Aug. 22, with themed attractions like Haunted Mansion Holiday and JamBOOree getting their seasonal makeovers as they do every year. Guests can expect festive autumnal decorations and Halloween-themed displays, as well as themed entertainment and character outfits.

SUGGESTED: Disney Parks 'addicted to price hikes,' becoming more unaffordable: report

Also beginning Aug. 22 is Plaza de la Familia. The vibrant cultural celebration at Disney California Adventure Park inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and Día de los Muertos traditions, includes live performances celebrating "the musical world of Coco!", as well as cultural activities such as music, dance, and other traditions, along with specialty food and merchandise.

Starting Nov. 14, both theme parks will dazzle with festive cheer for the Christmas season.