Pomona PD seeks help locating 16-year-old's killer

Officials Wednesday sought the public’s help with a homicide investigation after 16-year-old Andrew Aguilar was gunned down in a Pomona neighborhood last month.

Pomona PD said on the night of Oct. 1, Aguilar was shot and killed around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln and Caswell avenues.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call police at 909- 622-1241, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CNS contributed to this report.