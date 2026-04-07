Pomona man charged with murder after high-speed pursuit crash kills pregnant woman, boyfriend

The Brief Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, faces three counts of murder after a high-speed pursuit in Pomona resulted in a fatal collision. The crash killed 26-year-old Marc Trejo Saldivar and 25-year-old Jennifer Loera Zarco, who was nine months pregnant and due to give birth in weeks. Judson allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph and rammed a police car before the crash; he faces up to 57 years to life if convicted.



A Pomona man has been charged with three counts of murder following a high-speed police chase that claimed the lives of a young couple and their unborn child.

What we know:

On April 1, Pomona police officers were responding to a domestic violence call when Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, allegedly drove aggressively past patrol cars and reversed into one, nearly striking an officer.

Prosecutors say Judson then fled through a residential area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

At the intersection of Garey Avenue and County Road, he allegedly broadsided a car occupied by Marc Anthony Trejo Saldivar, 26, and Jennifer Alejandra Loera Zarco, 25.

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Both victims died at the scene. Loera Zarco was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Following his arrest, officers recovered a loaded, unregistered firearm from Judson’s truck.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman expressed deep condolences to the families, stating, "The senseless death of a young couple just weeks away from the birth of their first child is heartbreaking and enraging."

He added that the victims' families are now "planning funerals" instead of celebrations.

"Our office will prove these charges in court and seek the maximum possible sentence to ensure accountability," Hochman said.

What's next:

Judson is currently being held without bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 28.

If convicted on all charges—including three counts of murder, fleeing a peace officer causing death, and weapons charges—he faces a maximum sentence of 57 years to life in state prison.

The investigation by the Pomona Police Department is ongoing.