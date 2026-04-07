Pomona man charged with murder after high-speed pursuit crash kills pregnant woman, boyfriend
POMONA, Calif. - A Pomona man has been charged with three counts of murder following a high-speed police chase that claimed the lives of a young couple and their unborn child.
What we know:
On April 1, Pomona police officers were responding to a domestic violence call when Marshall Campbell Judson, 31, allegedly drove aggressively past patrol cars and reversed into one, nearly striking an officer.
Prosecutors say Judson then fled through a residential area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
At the intersection of Garey Avenue and County Road, he allegedly broadsided a car occupied by Marc Anthony Trejo Saldivar, 26, and Jennifer Alejandra Loera Zarco, 25.
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Both victims died at the scene. Loera Zarco was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.
Following his arrest, officers recovered a loaded, unregistered firearm from Judson’s truck.
What they're saying:
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman expressed deep condolences to the families, stating, "The senseless death of a young couple just weeks away from the birth of their first child is heartbreaking and enraging."
He added that the victims' families are now "planning funerals" instead of celebrations.
"Our office will prove these charges in court and seek the maximum possible sentence to ensure accountability," Hochman said.
What's next:
Judson is currently being held without bail.
His arraignment is scheduled for April 28.
If convicted on all charges—including three counts of murder, fleeing a peace officer causing death, and weapons charges—he faces a maximum sentence of 57 years to life in state prison.
The investigation by the Pomona Police Department is ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on official charging documents and statements provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Pomona Police Department.