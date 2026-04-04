Murder charges filed against suspect in fatal Pomona pursuit crash
POMONA, Calif. - A Pomona man is now facing murder charges after a high-speed police chase ended in a double fatality on Wednesday night.
Prosecutors upgraded the charges on Friday against Marshall Judson following the deaths of two young adults at the intersection of Garey Avenue and County Road.
What we know:
The incident began when Pomona police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 400 block of East 10th Street.
While officers were interviewing the victim, Judson allegedly returned in a truck, intentionally struck a parked patrol vehicle, and fled the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 innocent people killed in Pomona after DUI suspect rams police car, triggers fatal chase
During the ensuing pursuit, Judson’s truck slammed into a silver Ford sedan.
The occupants of the car, 25-year-old Jennifer Loera-Zarco and 26-year-old Marc Trejo Saldivar, were pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the new murder counts, Judson was previously booked for vehicular manslaughter, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
What's next:
Judson is expected to appear in court on Monday for his arraignment.
Investigators are continuing to process evidence found in his truck, including a firearm.
Police are still encouraging any witnesses to the crash or the initial incident on East 10th Street to contact the Pomona Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: This updated report is based on official charging documents and statements from the Pomona Police Department regarding the escalation of the case to murder. Information on the victims and the legal timeline was corroborated by records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information system.