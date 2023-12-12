Police standoff underway in North Hollywood

article

A police standoff is underway in North Hollywood.

SkyFOX was over the scene 6100 block of Willowcrest Avenue Tuesday evening after the Los Angeles Police Department received calls of a woman possibly armed with a knife.

As of Tuesday, 4 p.m. no injuries have been reported from the scene.

Other than being possibly armed, it is unknown if the woman is wanted for other crimes.

