Police searching for Redondo Beach man with dementia

A 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia was reported missing on Monday from Redondo Beach, authorities said.

Robert Citelli was last seen about 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mathews Avenue, just north of Artesia Boulevard, according to Redondo Beach police, who issued a Critical Missing Person Alert.

Citelli was described by police as white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and160 pounds. He was wearing a blue striped shirt and plaid fleece jacket with navy pants, tan boots and a tan-and-blue baseball cap, police said.

Citelli suffers from dementia and could be in the area of Hermosa Beach or San Pedro, near the marina boat slips, according to police.

Anyone with information on Citelli's whereabouts was asked to call Redondo Beach police at 310-379-5411.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.