Police investigating man shot to death in La Puente

Police are investigating a man that was shot to death on Saturday night in La Puente.

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 13900 block of Amar Road, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Meza said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and could not immediately provide additional details, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.