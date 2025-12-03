Kathy Hilton says husband confronted suspects with shotgun during home break-in

The Brief Kathy Hilton has spoken out about her husband Rick Hilton's confrontation with intruders during a break-in at their Bel Air home while she was away at BravoCon. Rick Hilton armed himself with a shotgun and confronted the suspects, who broke in through a glass door, while their security guard also fired shots during the incident. The Hiltons are unsure if anything was stolen, and no arrests have been made following the terrifying encounter.



On Wednesday, Kathy Hilton broke her silence about her husband’s encounter with a group of suspects who broke into their Bel Air home.

What we know:

The homes of Hilton, as well as fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member, Sutton Stracke, were broken into while they were away at BravoCon in Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS: Homes of 'RHOBH' stars Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke burglarized while away at BravoCon

Hilton confirmed her husband, Rick, was home during the incident and that he’s doing OK after the terrifying incident.

In an interview with Extra, the "RHOBH" star explained the suspects broke in through a glass, despite their security guy being home at their guest house.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kathy Hilton attends The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Repo (Getty Images) Expand

"So, Rick heard that. He got a shot gun out, sorry to say that, and they broke down, three people in the front master bedroom and he looked at them and said ‘Get the f out of here, the people are on their way," Hilton said.

Shortly after, their security guard also fired shots through the office and into the master bedroom.

"We can’t believe it. It’s crazy."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anything was taken from the Hilton property and no arrests have been announced.

What's next:

Hilton also shared she’s looking forward to being with family for the holidays.