Police identify suspect in deadly Anaheim shooting 

On Monday, the Anaheim Police Department identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Anaheim PD said gunshots rang out around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the gunman.

Anaheim detectives later named 39-year-old Fernando Garcia as the suspect and he is considered "armed and dangerous," Sgt. Carringer said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts or any information is asked to call homicide detectives at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

CNS contributed to this report.

