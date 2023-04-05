Police chase underway involving possible stolen car in LA

A police chase is underway in Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

SkyFOX is over the chase scene in the Pico-Union area. The suspect is wanted for possibly stealing the car they were in.

Around 10:45 p.m. – 20 minutes after the start of the pursuit – the suspect stopped in the middle of the chase to drop off two people from the sedan in the residential part of Pico-Union. It is unknown if the two people who hopped out of the car participated in any criminal activities or were wanted as suspects.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove back and forth between downtown Los Angeles and Pico-Union.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. Officials fear the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

