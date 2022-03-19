Expand / Collapse search

Police chase: LASD deputies engage in slow-speed pursuit of vehicle in Lomita

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:35PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night were in a slow-speed pursuit of a vehicle in Lomita. 

The driver of a black Honda Civic had been seen numerous times driving without the vehicle's headlights on.

The vehicle appeared to be driving on its rims after hitting a spike strip.

The black Honda Civic escaped a pair of attempted PIT maneuvers by sheriff's deputies just off the Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington. The driver was continuing slowly along residential streets.

It was not immediately clear how the pursuit ended,

