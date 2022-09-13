Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA

A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles.

The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.

During the chase, the suspect drove over a spike strip and heavy smoke were visible from the white Cadillac SUV.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted in connection to other crimes.