Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles.
The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.
During the chase, the suspect drove over a spike strip and heavy smoke were visible from the white Cadillac SUV.
Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted in connection to other crimes.