Expand / Collapse search

Police chase suspect in custody after lengthy pursuit across South LA

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 11:20PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Police chase underway in South LA area

Prior to the arrest, the suspect led LAPD on a slow, but steady police chase across South LA.

LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading police on a dramatic chase across South Los Angeles.

The suspect, initially wanted for reckless driving, was seen driving in circles in multiple South Los Angeles neighborhood for more than a half hour before eventually stopping the car a little after 11 p.m.

During the chase, the suspect drove over a spike strip and heavy smoke were visible from the white Cadillac SUV.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted in connection to other crimes.