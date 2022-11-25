Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways

A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area.

The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.

Officers tried to corner the suspect in the parking lot – only for the suspect to drive off from the scene, extending the chase. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was cornered at a car port nearby – only this time, the driver finally surrendered to authorities.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer. It is unknown which attack against a peace officer the suspect was wanted in connection to.

Other than evading officers, driving recklessly and allegedly attacking a peace officer, officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.