Man wounded at beach party shooting in Playa del Rey

The search is on for a gunman after shots rang out at a beach party in Playa del Rey and left a man wounded, authorities said.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Esplanade Street.

Officials said the victim and the suspect, both believed to be in their 20s, were involved in an argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times on the sand.

The victim managed to drive to a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Main Street in El Segundo, about three miles away from the scene of the shooting, where he called for help. At the second scene, some witnesses were also interviewed by investigators.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition and the suspect remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.