'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in horrific Pico Rivera gas station shooting that left teen dead

A community continues to grieve as the search continues for Andres Adan Chavez, the suspect accused in the horrific shooting of a teen boy at a gas station in Pico Rivera.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Chavez is considered "armed and dangerous."

Teen killed in ‘unprovoked’ shooting while waiting for his mother

What we know:

On Saturday, Aug. 23 around 11:30 p.m., authorities said 13-year-old Saith Israel Toledo Mendez was with his mother while she was working a night shift as an attendant at the 76 gas station off Whittier and Rosemead boulevards.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen fatally shot at Pico Rivera gas station while waiting for mother to finish shift; suspect on the run

The teen boy got out of his family's vehicle and decided to go into the gas station to talk to his mother, Sheriff Luna explained. After he walked out of the gas station, a tan, four-door vehicle drove into the gas station and parked next to a gas pump. The driver of the tan car then got out of the vehicle, approached the service window and began speaking with the victim's mother.

"The suspect remained in the car and was seen exiting the rear passenger seat and lingering around the area," Luna added.

Mendez then walked back toward the gas station, when he walked by the suspect and did not engage with him.

"From what we can tell, there was no confrontation between them before the shooting occurred," Luna said.

A short time later, tragedy struck.

"Unprovoked, the suspect drew a firearm, took several steps toward Saith and shot him at close range," Luna said.

When Saith collapsed to the ground, the suspect "proceeded to stand over him and fired multiple rounds into the teen."

Following the shooting, investigators said Chavez ran away from the gas station and into a neighborhood in the area.

When deputies arrived, they began lifesaving efforts. Despite lifesaving efforts from arriving first responders, the young victim died from his injuries.

What do we know about the victim?

Saith was described as a "bright light" who had "a bright and promising future."

He was one of five children with three adult siblings and a younger sister. He liked playing video games and basketball with kids in the neighborhood.

Sheriff Luna said his mother was at Thursday's press conference but was too devastated to speak publicly. "We're so sorry for your tremendous loss," Luna said.

What do we know about the suspect?

Andres Adan Chavez is at large and is a convicted felon.

"Based on suspect Chavez's violent actions and willingness to use a firearm without provocation, he should be considered armed and dangerous," Luna said.

"The driver of the tan vehicle and a female passenger remained at the scene and were detained for questioning," Luna said. "They were later released pending further investigation."

Search continues for gunman in separate gas station shooting

Dig deeper:

The tragedy happened just 2 miles from where a man was shot and killed at another gas station in Pico Rivera off Washington and Passons boulevards on Aug. 21.

PREVIOUS: Man shot dead at Pico Rivera gas station

The search for that shooter also continues, though detectives said the proximity is just a coincidence, and they do not believe the two gas station shootings are related.

It's not clear what led to the fatal shots, but detectives are reviewing surveillance footage as they work to piece it all together.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either investigation should call the LA Sheriff's Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.