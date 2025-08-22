Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead at Pico Rivera gas station

By
Published  August 22, 2025 7:26am PDT
Pico Rivera
FOX 11
Deadly gas station shooting under investigation

Deadly gas station shooting under investigation

Shots were fired at a gas station in Pico Rivera on Thursday night.

The Brief

    • An investigation was launched after a man was shot dead at a gas station in Pico Rivera.
    • The shooting happened in front of several witnesses.
    • The suspect, a pedestrian, is at large.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in Pico Rivera on Thursday night.

What we know:

LASD deputies responded to the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Washington and Passons boulevards just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21. 

Investigators said a man in a black pickup truck pulled into the gas station and confronted a pedestrian who had been walking around the intersection. The pedestrian then pulled out a gun and shot the driver.

Witnesses told FOX 11 they heard at least five shots fired. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not available and the victim's name has not been released by authorities. 

SUGGESTED: LA police chase ends with car going into canal in Pico Rivera

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and witnesses at the scene. 

Pico RiveraCrime and Public Safety