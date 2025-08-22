Man shot dead at Pico Rivera gas station

The Brief An investigation was launched after a man was shot dead at a gas station in Pico Rivera. The shooting happened in front of several witnesses. The suspect, a pedestrian, is at large.



Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were investigating after shots were fired at a gas station in Pico Rivera on Thursday night.

What we know:

LASD deputies responded to the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Washington and Passons boulevards just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

Investigators said a man in a black pickup truck pulled into the gas station and confronted a pedestrian who had been walking around the intersection. The pedestrian then pulled out a gun and shot the driver.

Witnesses told FOX 11 they heard at least five shots fired.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not available and the victim's name has not been released by authorities.

