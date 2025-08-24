Teen killed in Pico Rivera gas station shooting; Suspect on the run

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Pico Rivera gas station late Saturday night. A manhunt is underway for the suspect who ran off from the scene. The incident is not believed to be related to a separate deadly shooting that occurred at another gas station in the same city days earlier.



A teenage boy was shot and killed at a gas station in Pico Rivera. A manhunt is underway for the shooter.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the 13-year-old was waiting for his mother to finish her shift at the 76 gas station off Whittier and Rosemead boulevards when the shooting happened late Saturday night.

The suspect ran from the scene after pulling the trigger.

"We know from video surveillance that he ran west from the gas station and then in a northerly direction after that," Lt. Michael Modica of the LA County Sheriff's Department said.

The teenager died at the scene.

The tragedy happened just 2 miles from where a man was shot and killed at another gas station in Pico Rivera off Washington and Passons on Thursday night.

The search for that shooter continues, though detectives say the close proximity is just a coincidence.

It's not clear what led to the fatal shots, but detectives are reviewing surveillance footage as they work to piece it all together.

Anyone with information about either investigation should call the LA Sheriff's Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.