PHOTOS: Car crashes into NoHo sushi restaurant

No one was injured after an SUV crashed into a North Hollywood sushi restaurant Monday, according to authorities.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. at Akira Sushi, photos shared by the Los Angeles Fire Department show. SkyFOX video also shows the white SUV fully into the building.

No one was trapped or injured and crews worked to remove the vehicle from the restaurant.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: LAFD

Building officials are assessing the structural integrity of the building.