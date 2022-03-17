Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia until May: report

WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention has been extended by at least two more months after she was taken into Russian custody on drug charges, reports say.

Russian news agency TASS reported that a Moscow court ruled to detain Griner until May 19, according to a report from Newsweek. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Phoenix Mercury player had been detained at a Moscow airport after a drug-sniffing dog reportedly found vapes with cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner has been playing on the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Euroleague during the WNBA's offseason since 2015.

TASS also reported that Griner is currently sharing a cell with two other people also facing drug charges, according to Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of human rights group Public Monitoring Commission.

Kalugina also told the Russian outlet that the bed in the prison is much too short for Griner's 6'9" frame.

Kalugina reportedly said the basketball player has not complained about her current situation and that the U.S. consul has not visited her, "although the administration of the pre-trial detention center is ready to create all conditions for a visit."

TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Desert Financial Arena on October 03, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Aces 87-60. (Photo by Christian Petersen/G Expand

Continued Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

