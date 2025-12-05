Shooting breaks out in front of child in Paramount

The Brief A shooting broke out in front of a child in Paramount. A deputy with Los Angeles County opened fire at a person who was allegedly armed at the scene. The child was not hurt in the tense encounter.



A shooting broke out in front of a child in the Paramount neighborhood of Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a person allegedly with a gun in the 8000 block of Alhambra Avenue a little after 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 4.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a person believed to be armed. At one point during the encounter between the cops and the person, one of the deputies ended up shooting the person.

Deputies confirmed the child was "involved" in the incident, but they were not hurt.

The person shot was taken to the hospital, LASD said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the child's involvement in the scene. The child's age is also unknown as of Thursday night.

It is unknown if the allegedly armed suspect had a criminal history or was linked to other crimes.