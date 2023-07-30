Person killed in 2-car crash in Orange

A person was killed Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles on a freeway transition road in Orange, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on a road linking the eastbound Garden Grove (22) Freeway to the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident involved a pickup truck and a small sedan, the CHP said.

A representative from the Orange County coroner's office was called to the location at 10:36 a.m.

A Sigalert was issued at 11:24 a.m. closing the transition road for an unknown duration.

There was no other immediate information.