Mom, daughter injured in hit-and-run crash in South LA

A mother and her daughter are recovering in the hospital after they were severely injured in a hit-and-run crash while the two were getting groceries in South Los Angeles last week.

Demetriz Forte and her 8-year-old daughter Kayleen Forte were walking home from the grocery store around 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, Demetriz's sister Demetria Forte told FOX 11. The pair were crossing the street, in the crosswalk at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Main Street.

According to reports, a car had stopped for them to cross, but the car behind plowed into the car in front of it, causing a chain reaction, hitting the mother and daughter. Both drivers then allegedly fled the scene.

Now the pair are in the hospital — Demetriz with seven broken ribs and a broken pelvis, her daughter with a broken collar bone and cuts all over her face, Demetria Forte told FOX 11.

Demetria Forte said she's not sure if her sister will be able to walk normally again. The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses in the meantime.

"We want justice to see whoever did this come forward," Demetria Forte said. "It's a very bad experience. We lost mom three months ago."

Demetriz Forte said she saw multiple people recording the scene after the crash. The Los Angeles Police Department has said it is investigating.