Peeping Tom wanted in San Clemente

Authorities are looking to identify a man suspected of entering multiple homes and looking into the bedrooms of women in San Clemente.

According to police, the incidents have happened between March 2021 and March 2022 at homes in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar over the past year.

Police said the suspect reportedly covers motion sensors on outdoor lights and disconnects other lighting when he enters a property.

He is described as 35-40 years-old, 5'4"-5'6", weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He is believed to be driving a newer model Ford F-150.

Authorities said they believe there are additional victims and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 949-770-6011.

