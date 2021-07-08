Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Fullerton; suspect detained

article

A man was found dead Thursday morning on a Fullerton street, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run motorist, and officers later located a vehicle and detained its driver for questioning.

An unknown trouble call about 3:30 a.m. brought officers to Orangethorpe Avenue east of Harbor Boulevard, where they found the man lying dead in the number 3 eastbound lane, said Fullerton police Corporal Billy Phu.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Phu said that the man's "significant" injuries led officers to believe he had been struck by a vehicle.

Eastbound Orangethorpe Avenue was shut down between Harbor Boulevard and Pomona Avenue for the investigation, he said.

"Officers located a white sedan away from the crime scene with significant damage," Phu said. Its female driver was detained for questioning.

Advertisement

The victim's identity was not immediately released.