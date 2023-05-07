Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Santa Ana

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Santa Ana Sunday morning.

Officers dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of North Harbor Boulevard located a pedestrian in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

The victim was crossing Harbor Boulevard when a vehicle going south on Harbor struck him. The vehicle remained at the scene and the motorist cooperated with police.

Police do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash and the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call 714-245-8200.