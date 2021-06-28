Peak Fire sparks in San Bernardino National Forest off Highway 18

A fire sparked Monday off the 18 Freeway in the San Bernardino National Forest amid hot and dry conditions that struck the region. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for a heat-related injury, fire officials said.

Fire crews were up against low humidity and triple-digit temperatures.

The fire, named the "Peak Fire" has burned approximately 34 acres with a rapid rate of speed, officials said.

An estimated 150 firefighters and 14 pieces of aircraft with the US Forest Service, along with San Bernardino County Fire, are responding to the fire, which was reported on Old Waterman Canyon Road.

Just before 1 p.m., fire authorities said they have made good progress on the blaze.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the blaze crossed Highway 18.

Highway 18 was closed in both directions from Highway 138 to 40th Street as crews worked to contain the blaze.

All northbound and southbound traffic was also close at Waterman Avenue at 40th and 48th streets, San Bernardino PD said.

Motorists were asked to avoid Waterman Canyon after the fire spread to an estimated 8-10 acres and crossed Highway 18.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

