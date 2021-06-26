More heat on tap for SoCal; triple-digits anticipated

article

Temperatures will begin rising this weekend as another heat wave settles into the area, with conditions becoming potentially dangerous on Sunday into Monday in some areas, and warm conditions lingering into next week.

"High pressure will build into the region through the weekend and bring a warming trend through at least Sunday,'' according to the National Weather Service. "Triple-digit high temperatures will be common over the hottest valleys, foothills and desert between Saturday and Monday. Very warm

conditions are likely to continue Tuesday through Thursday with increased clouds and possible monsoonal showers and thunderstorms.''

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Monday in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecaster warned that those areas will face "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected.''

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' according to the NWS.

A less-severe heat advisory will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley from 10 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday, with temperatures potentially topping 103.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,'' NWS forecasters advised. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.''

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning that will be in effect from Saturday through Tuesday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, and from Sunday through Tuesday in the western San Fernando Valley. A heat alert will be in effect from Sunday through Tuesday in the eastern San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, and from Monday into

Tuesday for the Los Angeles Basin.

Health officials urged residents to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and lightweight clothing, beware of symptoms of heat stroke and check on vulnerable friends and relatives, such as the sick, older adults, pregnant women, children and those who live alone.

