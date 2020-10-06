Pasco deputies: Abused child locked in darkened room set mattress on fire to escape

Deputies arrested a Spring Hill couple on child abuse charges after they say a child set a mattress on fire to escape a locked, darkened bedroom.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the victim had been locked in a room with both the windows and door boarded up so the child could not escape and so no light could get through.

Only a blanket and a mattress were inside the room, and investigators said the circuit breaker to the room had been purposely turned off to deprive the child of electricity.

The sheriff's office said the couple, 37-year-old Daniel Davis and 36-year-old Kelley Davis, were guardians to six children in the home, ranging in ages from an infant to 10 years old, but kept one of them locked in the bedroom without power for several months.

When investigators responded to a report of a fire, deputies found the room covered in feces and urine. That's when they learned the child had set the mattress on fire in order to escape.

"Solitary confinement is much better treatment than what this child went through," Nocco said. "As a father, as a human being, I don't understand how someone could do this."

"We would never treat an animal like this," Nocco added. "These are just two evil individuals for what they did to this young child."

According to the sheriff's office, one of the other children in the home slid a pack of matches under the door to the victim -- enabling the child to start the blaze.

"God intervened in a way to save that child," Nocco said.

Detectives said Daniel Davis "freely admitted, without hesitation, that the girls in the household had more freedom and better living conditions than the victim."

All of the children have been taken into protective custody.

Daniel Davis and Kelley Davis are both charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.