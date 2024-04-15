Pursuit suspect killed by police gunfire after violent crash, foot chase through Pasadena neighborhood

The pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect ended in a violent crash and police shooting in Pasadena over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 13, officers with the Pasadena Police Department located a person inside an "occupied suspicious vehicle" on Hudson Avenue near Del Mark Boulevard. Officials said the white pick-up truck was parked facing the wrong way on a one-way street.

Pasadena officers prompted an investigation and while talking to the suspect, he sped off from the scene and narrowly missed running into an officer. At that point, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Officers then initiated a pursuit that ended once the suspect crashed into the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Arden Road. The terrifying moment was captured on surveillance video.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the truck, fled the scene on foot, and began running through the neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter and began looking for the suspect by conducting yard-to-yard searches. While attempting to evade officers on foot, authorities said the suspect forced his way into two homes.

Eventually, with the help of the department’s helicopter, they located the suspect in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Circle. A K9 unit went in and still, the suspect refused to surrender.

A short time later, officials said the suspect produced a handgun and officers opened fire. The suspect was hit and officers at the scene performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Ricardo Guade Andrade. He was a San Fernando resident.

A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pasadena PD at 626-744-4241. Those who wish to submit anonymous tips can do so online at lacrimestoppers.org.