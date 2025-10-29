Arcadia High School senior named 107th Rose Queen

Arcadia High School senior Serena Hui Guo was named Tuesday the 107th Rose Queen, leading the seven-member Rose Court that will take part in dozens of events leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.

Guo was one of seven members of the Rose Court announced in late September.

According to the Tournament of Roses, Guo, an Arcadia resident, is captain of her schools' Congressional Debate Team, a member of the Arcadia Speech and Debate Team and a varsity volleyball player. She is also a student tutor and a volunteer at the Arcadia Public Library and Foothill Unity Center.

She hopes to pursue a career in law, but says she plans to study public policy and biomedical engineering at either Stanford, USC or UC Berkeley.

The other members of the Rose Court are:

-- Riya Gupta, a Pasadena resident and student at Caltech;

-- Keiko Rakin, a senior at Alhambra High School;

-- Sophia Bai Ren, a senior at Arcadia High School;

-- Naira Elaine Wadley, a senior at John Muir High School and a Monrovia resident;

-- Livia Amy de Paula, a senior at Temple City High School and a San Gabriel resident; and

-- Olivia Hargrove, a sophomore at Pasadena City College and a Pasadena resident.

Each member of the court receives a $7,500 academic scholarship. Members are chosen based on criteria including academic achievement, community and school involvement, public speaking ability and youth leadership.

