Paramount ICE protests: Day 2 of tension between demonstrators, feds across Los Angeles

The Brief Scuffles and clashes between federal law enforcement staff and protesters broke out in Paramount. Saturday's demonstrations marked the second day of anti-ICE protests being staged across Los Angeles. FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff reports the Paramount scene was not believed to be an ICE raid. Instead, it was more likely to be the staging area for federal authorities to meet, Seedorff reports.



For the second day in a row, federal law enforcement and protesters are clashing on Los Angeles streets as the former are being accused of staging ICE raids across Southern California.

These clashes come as federal agents have made their way to Southern California in gray SUVs and attire resembling riot gear this weekend. Their presence has alarmed Angelenos, prompting witnesses and activists to suspect the staging of mass deportation measures.

FOX 11 caught the tense moments in Los Angeles County's Paramount neighborhood on Saturday as protesters, alleged agitators, and federal agents all clashed with one another.

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Los Angeles (all times listed in pacific standard time):

Noon: Federal agents fire nonlethal at alleged agitators in Paramount.

11:45 a.m.: Arrests being captured on FOX 11's cameras in Paramount. FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff reports the Paramount scene is not believed to be an ICE raid, but more likely a staging area.

11 a.m.: Protesters and federal authorities came face to face at a business center across the street from a Home Depot in Paramount.

Day 1 of LA protests

The backstory:

On Friday, protests broke out in Los Angeles's downtown and Westlake areas. Dozens of people were taken into custody following the clash between federal law enforcement staff and the public.

Nationwide arrests

Big picture view:

These reported detentions in LA align with a broader federal effort to significantly escalate immigration arrests nationwide. Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.