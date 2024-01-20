Panera Bread caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade' center of another lawsuit

Restaurant chain Panera Bread is facing a third lawsuit connected to its caffeinated "Charged Lemonade," which is said to contain as much caffeine as three cans of Red Bull.

This most recent lawsuit was filed by 28-year-old Lauren Skerritt of Rhode Island, who claimed she was rushed to the emergency room after suffering heart problems caused by drinking the Charged Lemonade.

According to the lawsuit, Skerritt, an obstacle course racer, drank two-and-a-half Charged Lemonades back in April. After drinking them, she claimed she experienced brain fog, body shakes, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and difficulty thinking after drinking the beverages. Skerritt claims she has no underlying health conditions.

Tests at the hospital revealed Skerritt experienced "atrial fibrillation," which is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "when the heartbeat is irregular" and "can increase a person's risk for stroke."

In December, a lawsuit was filed alleging the Charged Lemonade caused the death of 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Florida.

That lawsuit claims Brown drank a Charged Lemonade during dinner and died while walking home. That lawsuit also alleged Brown was drinking the caffeinated beverage for six days.

According to Panera's menu, a large Charged Lemonade has 390 milligrams of caffeine, close to the FDA’s 400-milligram daily maximum intake.

Panera’s 30-ounce Charged Lemonade also contains more caffeine than both Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined.

The first lawsuit was filed in October by the family of 21-year-old Sarah Katz, who died after drinking the Charged Lemonade. According to Katz's family and friends, the college student suffered from a heart condition and likely did not realize the drink was caffeinated, as she usually avoided caffeine.

In response to the deaths and lawsuits, Panera's mobile app now has a warning that states: "Consume in moderation, not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

