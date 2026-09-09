Panda Express tests Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken across SoCal — see where to get it
LOS ANGELES - Panda Express is testing a new dish called Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken in a handful of cities across Southern California, giving fast-food fans a portable, snack-friendly option designed to eat on the move.
The limited-time item takes cues from the popular street food found in Taiwan's night markets, putting a fresh spin on typical fried chicken.
What we know:
The new menu item features dark meat chicken coated in a light, extra-crispy breading and tossed in a dry spice blend containing tangy tamarind, tomato, garlic, and onion.
The dish is finished with fried kale, serving as an American Chinese adaptation of the traditional street food garnish of basil. Every order includes a side of house-made Chili Crisp Aioli for dipping.
Customers can order Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken as a standard entrée option on any Bowl, Plate, or Family Meal without incurring an extra charge.
Photo courtesy Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.
Local perspective:
The test release includes the following participating locations across Southern California:
- 6802 S. La Cienega Blvd., Space A, Inglewood CA 90302
- 11222 South Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90303
- 2120 E. Florence Ave , Walnut Park, CA 90255
- 804 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403
- 1603 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017
- 2011 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
- 741 S Soto, Los Angeles, CA 90023
- 1810 W Slauson Ave, Suite E, Los Angeles, CA 90047
- 524 E. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
- 290 East 4th Street , Long Beach CA 90802
Dig deeper:
To mark the launch, Panda Express collaborated with Taiwanese American designer, author, and food creator Frankie Gaw of Little Fat Boy.
Gaw designed a limited-edition collector bucket that blends elements of Taiwanese night market heritage, classic American movie theaters, and Panda Express branding.
Photo courtesy Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.
What they're saying:
Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express, emphasized the culinary connection driving the menu addition.
"Popcorn chicken is a familiar favorite for many Americans, so pairing it with Taiwanese-inspired flavors and street food culture felt like the most natural way to tell our American Chinese story," said Wah. "Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken gives guests a new way to enjoy Panda Express, bringing our bold flavors into a portable, shareable format that's perfect for enjoying on the go."
Frankie Gaw reflected on his personal connection to the brand during the creative process.
"This partnership is a true full-circle moment for me as an Asian American kid who grew up eating Panda Express," said Gaw. "The pail design pulls from my Taiwanese roots, childhood movie theater nostalgia, and Panda’s signature playfulness. It’s a special, out-of-the-(takeout)-box drop—grab it while supplies last!"
What's next:
The regional menu test is available in participating locations across Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Reno, and select surrounding markets.
Panda Express is using this limited release to collect guest feedback before determining any potential future expansions to other regions.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.