Panda Express tests Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken across SoCal — see where to get it

The Brief Panda Express is launching Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken as an exclusive, limited-time regional test in select markets, including 10 restaurants in Southern California. The menu addition features crispy dark meat chicken tossed in a dry spice blend with tamarind, tomato, garlic, and onion, served with fried kale and a side of house-made Chili Crisp Aioli. Guests in participating test markets can receive a limited-edition collector bucket designed by Taiwanese American creator Frankie Gaw with the purchase of a large à la carte order starting September 9.



Panda Express is testing a new dish called Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken in a handful of cities across Southern California, giving fast-food fans a portable, snack-friendly option designed to eat on the move.

The limited-time item takes cues from the popular street food found in Taiwan's night markets, putting a fresh spin on typical fried chicken.

What we know:

The new menu item features dark meat chicken coated in a light, extra-crispy breading and tossed in a dry spice blend containing tangy tamarind, tomato, garlic, and onion.

The dish is finished with fried kale, serving as an American Chinese adaptation of the traditional street food garnish of basil. Every order includes a side of house-made Chili Crisp Aioli for dipping.

Customers can order Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken as a standard entrée option on any Bowl, Plate, or Family Meal without incurring an extra charge.

Photo courtesy Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

Local perspective:

The test release includes the following participating locations across Southern California:

6802 S. La Cienega Blvd., Space A, Inglewood CA 90302

11222 South Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90303

2120 E. Florence Ave , Walnut Park, CA 90255

804 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

1603 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017

2011 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

741 S Soto, Los Angeles, CA 90023

1810 W Slauson Ave, Suite E, Los Angeles, CA 90047

524 E. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

290 East 4th Street , Long Beach CA 90802

Dig deeper:

To mark the launch, Panda Express collaborated with Taiwanese American designer, author, and food creator Frankie Gaw of Little Fat Boy.

Gaw designed a limited-edition collector bucket that blends elements of Taiwanese night market heritage, classic American movie theaters, and Panda Express branding.

Photo courtesy Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

What they're saying:

Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express, emphasized the culinary connection driving the menu addition.

"Popcorn chicken is a familiar favorite for many Americans, so pairing it with Taiwanese-inspired flavors and street food culture felt like the most natural way to tell our American Chinese story," said Wah. "Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken gives guests a new way to enjoy Panda Express, bringing our bold flavors into a portable, shareable format that's perfect for enjoying on the go."

Frankie Gaw reflected on his personal connection to the brand during the creative process.

"This partnership is a true full-circle moment for me as an Asian American kid who grew up eating Panda Express," said Gaw. "The pail design pulls from my Taiwanese roots, childhood movie theater nostalgia, and Panda’s signature playfulness. It’s a special, out-of-the-(takeout)-box drop—grab it while supplies last!"

What's next:

The regional menu test is available in participating locations across Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Reno, and select surrounding markets.

Panda Express is using this limited release to collect guest feedback before determining any potential future expansions to other regions.