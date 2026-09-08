Serial 'butt-sniffer' sentenced to 170 days

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The Brief Calese Crowder was sentenced Tuesday to 170 days in county jail for violating his parole following his latest arrest in Glendale. Crowder is known as a serial ‘butt-sniffer’ for allegedly smelling women's behinds while in public. Crowder is a registered sex offender.



A man known as a serial ‘butt-sniffer’ was sentenced to 170 days in county jail for violating his parole following his latest arrest in Glendale.

What we know:

Calese Crowder, 39, has a history of arrests for allegedly smelling women's behinds. He was recently arrested on August 28 after Glendale police received reports of a man acting suspiciously and bending down near customers at multiple businesses.

Officers responded to a store around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard after receiving reports of a man seen "hunkered down" and getting close to people to smell them, according to the Glendale Police Department. Officers were also dispatched to a Marshalls department store near South Brand Boulevard and East Broadway regarding a similar incident.

Crowder was eventually located in the 100 block of South Brand Boulevard and taken into custody on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 170 days in LA County jail with 12 days served. He was also ordered to stay away from Marshals, Home Goods, and Big Save in Glendale. Once he's released, he is expected to be placed on parole again.

Dig deeper:

Crowder, a registered sex offender, has a history of similar offenses in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021. He was arrested twice in two months last summer. He admitted violating his parole last year and was sentenced to serve more than 100 days in jail.

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He was arrested for allegedly peeping into a family's home in Glendale in 2023. In August of that year, a woman posted a TikTok video that went viral allegedly showing Crowder crouching behind her and attempting to sniff her at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Burbank.