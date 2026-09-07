Los Angeles animal shelter faces security concerns after violent attack and earlier confrontations

The Brief A violent confrontation at a Los Angeles animal shelter left a staff member injured and raised concerns about security. Exclusive FOX 11 video shows another confrontation at the shelter earlier this year involving a man demanding his cat back. Animal advocates are calling for permanent armed security at the North Central Animal Services Center.



New dramatic pictures show the aftermath of a violent confrontation inside a Los Angeles animal shelter — while exclusive FOX 11 video reveals another troubling incident at the same facility earlier this year.

Workers at the North Central Animal Services Center feared for their lives Friday when a man who had just been released from jail allegedly snapped while his dog was getting fixed.

"This guy went ballistic," said Joey Tuccio, an animal advocate with Starts with One Today.

"He started breaking computers. He had a staff member go on his knees, plead for his life, while he was screaming biblical verses," Tuccio said. "He broke somebody’s arm. Beating the receptionist. He grabbed his dog, ran down there, dropped it on the 101," Tuccio said.

Exclusive video shows earlier confrontation

The Friday attack was not the only recent confrontation at the shelter.

FOX 11 obtained exclusive cellphone video from an incident earlier this year involving a man demanding his cat back.

The man allegedly threatened to rip out the animal’s new microchip.

Tuccio says it is part of a pattern.

"This is probably the third time I’ve heard of, of masked people coming inside demanding things," Tuccio said.

A picture from another confrontation last year shows a man wearing a mask and gloves while threatening staff.

Rescuers say suspect was acting strangely

Witnesses say the man involved in Friday’s attack was later arrested at a nearby Metro station after trying to take his own life.

Other animal rescuers say they saw him at the shelter the day before.

"This guy came out, had his head down and arms like this, was sort of howling and barking at the dogs," said Brooke Barry, an animal rescuer from Friends of Anubis Rescue.

Patrick Cassidy, another rescuer from Friends of Anubis Rescue, said he also encountered the man before Friday’s attack.

"The gentleman was sitting across from me. Was obviously very agitated. Was confused because he didn’t know why he had been arrested and why they took his dog," Cassidy said.

Advocates call for armed security

The North Central shelter is just a 10-minute drive from Skid Row and frequently cares for dogs belonging to people from the area.

FOX 11 asked Tuccio why this shelter.

"This shelter is connected to Skid Row," Tuccio said.

He says that connection makes security especially important.

"That’s why armed security is so important. You have these lunatics coming from Skid Row and the surrounding area coming here to get their dogs. Frankly. This guy shouldn’t have had a dog in the first place," Tuccio said.

City says security is now onsite

Following Friday’s attack, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia released video of the incident and described how budget cuts to Animal Services are impacting shelters across the city.

Mayor Karen Bass said the staff and volunteers impacted by Friday’s violence are in her thoughts and that security is now onsite.

"My heart goes out to the staff and volunteers of the North Central Animal Shelter and the Western University veterinary clinic team impacted by an alarming act of violence by a man who physically attacked team members on Friday. These are professionals who save and care for animals every single day. Law enforcement officers have apprehended the person responsible and he will be held accountable," Bass said.

"The onsite Animal Services team, and especially the Western University Spay and Neuter Center staff who sustained injuries, are in the thoughts of the entire City family. The brave team members made sure that all animals at the shelter remained safe throughout."

Bass said mental health resources were shared with North Central shelter staff.

"In coordination with Animal Services General Manager Gabrielle Amster, mental health resources have been shared with all North Central shelter staff. Security is onsite, and the City remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of all Animal Services team members and volunteers," Bass said.

But when FOX 11 visited the shelter Monday, one unarmed security guard was seen outside the facility where Friday’s attack happened.

Tuccio says that is not enough.

"We need a permanent armed security guard to patrol the area every single day," he said.