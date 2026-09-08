‘High-seas fail’: Steve Hilton calls for action as Long Beach Peninsula takes pounding

The Brief Steve Hilton called for action as Hurricane Marie’s powerful swells battered the Long Beach Peninsula. Dangerous surf damaged the boardwalk, flooded streets and threatened nearby homes. Washed-away sand berms raised concerns about how to protect the Peninsula from future storms.



Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is calling for action along the California coast as powerful swells from Hurricane Marie continue pounding the Long Beach Peninsula.

Hilton visited the Peninsula Tuesday as residents faced a third straight day of dangerous surf, damaged infrastructure and waves threatening homes.

"It’s really disappointing we haven’t heard from the governor," Hilton said. "We’ve got the high-speed rail, this is high-seas fail. They can’t seem to get anything done."

Hilton was asked whether he could do anything about the problem as governor.

"Yes exactly, and this is up and down the coast by the way," he said. "Clear out the bureaucrats that don’t know what they’re doing, put in there serious people with a construction background, with an engineering background."

Long Beach Peninsula battered by Hurricane Marie swell

Marie is now a post-tropical cyclone hundreds of miles offshore, but its powerful swell continues to slam the California coast.

For three days, the Long Beach Peninsula has taken hit after hit.

Massive waves ripped apart sections of the boardwalk and flooded streets Sunday.

By Monday, about 20 homes were ordered to evacuate as the seawall suffered significant damage.

By Tuesday night, another barrage of waves was pounding the boardwalk.

"We see storms all the time, high tide, big swells, this is the worst I’ve ever seen," one resident said.

Another resident said the water is now getting dangerously close to homes.

"It’s exciting but also stressful," the resident said. "Normally it’s about 30 feet away from the sidewalk."

Sand berms washed away

The latest damage is raising new questions about how the Peninsula can be protected from powerful storms.

For decades, officials and researchers have studied ways to protect the narrow strip of land. One of the primary defenses has been sand.

Giant sand berms were built along the beach to help absorb waves and protect the community. FOX 11 recorded those berms just three months ago.

Now, much of that sand has been washed away.

In some areas, even the ground beneath sections of the boardwalk and nearby homes has eroded.

"They don’t work because this section is a direct hit," one resident said.

Another resident described the frustration of watching the ocean move closer.

"Oh, I’m frustrated," the resident said. "I’m definitely regulating my cortisol right now."

Despite the damage, some residents said they were feeling more confident Tuesday night after crews worked to shore up vulnerable areas.

Asked whether he felt better about conditions, one resident said, "I feel better. It’s holding up pretty good."

The Long Beach Peninsula has spent years preparing for the next major storm.

Now, residents are hoping the latest round of powerful waves is finally coming to an end.