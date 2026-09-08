Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home damaged after massive sinkhole swallows driveway

The Brief A massive sinkhole formed in the driveway of a Malibu home belonging to actor Nicolas Cage. The sinkhole was reportedly caused by coastal erosion. The City of Malibu declared a local emergency as nearby homes were evacuated.



The Malibu beachfront home of actor Nicolas Cage was damaged after a massive sinkhole formed in the driveway.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded early Tuesday morning to the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive East after the driveway gave in.

The fire department said the collapse was caused by severe coastal erosion. The sinkhole was estimated to be about 30 feet by 30 feet.

Officials confirmed the home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Local emergency declared

Local perspective:

The collapse of the driveway caused a gas leak. The city red-tagged five homes and about 24 homes along Sea Level Drive are under evacuation as the sinkhole continues to expand.

By Tuesday evening, the City of Malibu declared a local emergency citing public safety concerns as an expanding sinkhole restricts access for residents and emergency services.

Officials say conditions are likely to worsen with forecasted high tides and rain. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued until 11 p.m.

A temporary shelter has been established at Malibu High School.

What they're saying:

"The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company will continue to assess the situation to determine safety concerns for the surrounding area, and will provide updates as they become available. The City is actively monitoring and responding to coastal erosion issues in areas including Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades Fire burn area and at Westward Beach due to strong waves and high tides, in close collaboration with partner agencies. The City is preparing for potential strong storms, strong waves, heavy rain, mudslides, and coastal erosion that are possible along the entire Southern California coast due to the forecast strong El Niño conditions," the City of Malibu posted on X.

Cage purchased the home in 2024 for a reported $10.5 million.