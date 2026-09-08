Murder trial begins in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

The Brief Opening statements begin Tuesday in the murder trial of Houston nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton following the fatal 2022 crash in Windsor Hills. Linton faces six murder counts and five counts of vehicular manslaughter for the fiery, multi-vehicle collision that killed six people, including an unborn baby. Defense attorneys cite a severe mental health crisis, while prosecutors point to a history of reckless driving and past collisions.



Opening statements begin Tuesday in the murder trial of Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a horrific, high-speed crash in Windsor Hills in August 2022.

Prosecutors allege that Linton sped through a red light and slammed into crowded traffic, initiating a fiery chain reaction that took the lives of six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

What we know:

Linton was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

One murder charge was filed specifically for the unborn child of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time of the collision. The fetus was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Armani Lester and listed as born on the day of the crash. Under California law, a separate manslaughter charge could not be filed for the fetus.

The crash occurred when Linton allegedly drove her Mercedes-Benz through a red light at 90 mph into a busy intersection located roughly 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The impact broadsided multiple cars, throwing several victims from their vehicles and triggering intense fires that swept through the wreckage.

Among those killed were Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero, and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester, who were traveling together to a prenatal medical checkup. Two other women also lost their lives in the collision.

Authorities confirmed that there was no evidence indicating Linton was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

However, prosecutors noted that Linton had a history of driving infractions, including involvement in at least 13 prior crashes, one of which resulted in bodily injury and totaled two vehicles in 2020.

If convicted on all charges, the 37-year-old nurse faces a sentence of 90 years to life in prison.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what specific role Linton’s mental health played in the moments directly leading up to the collision.

Her defense team has asserted that she suffered an apparent lapse of consciousness or mental health crisis while driving, but official findings regarding her precise medical condition at the exact time of impact have not been publicly detailed.

What they're saying:

Then-District Attorney George Gascón addressed the tragedy during a news conference, emphasizing the sudden and severe loss suffered by the community.

"A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye," Gascón said.

He added, "While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured. It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now viral video of the collision."

In court, Linton’s defense attorney, Halim Dhanidina, addressed his client’s condition prior to the crash, noting that Linton has an out-of-state history of "profound mental health issues" that might be linked to the collision.

What's next:

The trial moves forward into opening statements as prosecutors present evidence regarding Linton’s driving history and the events of the crash, while the defense presents its case regarding her medical and mental state.

Linton remains held without bail as the court evaluates the six murder counts and five vehicular manslaughter charges.