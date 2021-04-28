Pain at the pump: California gas prices reach $4/gallon, AAA reports

article

We may be better off walking to the store instead of reaching for the car keys.

According to a report from AAA, average gas prices in California shot back up to $4 a gallon on Wednesday.

AAA says the price increase happening both statewide and nationwide is in line with the typical "spring driving season rates" that dates back even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, the national gas price average jumped by two cents this week, AAA reports.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Below is a breakdown from AAA on the price changes in California.

Advertisement

"Both demand and supply have steadily increased in the past five weeks, but weekly gasoline supply builds are trending less substantial. On the week, supply only saw a 100,000 bbl build to 234.9 million bbl, most likely due to high consumer demand," AAA said in its Apr. 26 blog post.

Below is a breakdown of average gas prices in Southern California: