Oxnard teen gets Make-A-Wish granted by LA Rams

Not every teen opens his garage to a brand-new gym.

This gym even came with some notable features.

The Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties to grant Diego Garcia his wish.

The Oxnard teen faced the fight of his life facing cancer last year.

"Last year we go through a really hard time," said Diego's father Miguel Garcia. "I appreciate everybody."

Diego's cancer is in remission.

But it's not advisable for him to go back to the gym.

This tricked-out home gym is exactly what he needed.

"I really want to get back into shape," he said. "Back to being normal."

"It's going to change his life," said Diego's mother Mariela Garcia. "So excited."

Diego got gift after gift. He was overwhelmed and grateful.

Also grateful - the Rams team members who participated in revealing Diego's wish.

"I mean, it makes me feel great," said Jake Funk, Rams running back. "It's incredible."

