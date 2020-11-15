Oxnard Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck 4-year-old girl

A little girl was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oxnard, police are now searching for that hit-and-run driver.

The accident happened Sunday around 9 a.m. in the intersection of Colonia Road and Bonita Street.

The Oxnard Police Department says the 4-year-old girl was walking in the intersection with her mom and two siblings when the driver struck her. Police say the girl was dragged about 50 feet as the vehicle kept driving westbound on Colonia Road.

The 4-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a black Ford Expedition. The driver is described as a Hispanic male, 30s, with a shaved head and wearing dark clothing.

The crash is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385- 7740.

