LAPD investigating overnight shooting in Hollywood

One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Hollywood.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highland and Willoughby avenues.

The victim struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said. Their name has not been released by authorities.

A description of the suspect was not available and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

